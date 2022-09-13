LIVE BLOG: York City v Bromley

- York City host Bromley in their first Vanarama National League home game of September. Can City gain a positive result against the side that, last season, knocked them out of the FA Trophy in the semi-finals? Live updates from kick-off at 7.45pm.
