Ruby and Harper are a pair of 'gorgeous six-year-old spaniels' who ideally need to find a new home where they can be together, says the York RSPCA.

The pair were brought to the RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane because their previous owner could no longer meet their needs.

"They are extremely sweet natured girls who just love life," said a member of staff at the centre.

"They are happy, playful and really sociable dogs who will make the most fantastic additions to the family."

Unfortunately, Harper is very overweight at the moment, and Ruby is also slightly overweight.

"So both dogs are on a calorie controlled diet with a strict exercise regime," the member of staff at the home said.

"They are not lazy dogs at all - in fact, totally the opposite.

"We have to watch that they do not over do it at the moment!"

"They are relishing the freedom of being off lead in our secure compound.

"You can see how much they have missed being out and about!"

Ruby and Harper really will bring a huge amount of happiness to the family lucky enough to adopt them.

"But they are very bonded to each other so will be homing them together," the staff member said.

"They are sociable with other dogs so could live with other dogs.

"Thy would also be suitable to live with children aged 10 years and over."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk