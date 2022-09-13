Supermarket chain Morrisons has denied reports that it has turned off the beeps at its checkouts as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at her private residence of Balmoral, in Scotland, leading to a wave of cancellations and postponements as people across the UK looked to pay tribute.

Amid the tributes, people began reporting of the unique ways businesses and brands had paid their respects.

One poster online singled out Morrisons based on a recent visit they had made. They said: “Being unable to tell when you have scanned something at the self service because Morrisons turned off the ‘beep’ noise to pay respects.”

On Monday, reports in UK media outlets began appearing claiming that the supermarket chain had turned off the beeps on its checkouts.

However, Morrisons has played down the reports and said they were untrue, with a spokesperson insisting that they have only been turned down.

But the supermarket chain has turned off music and tannoy announcements out of respect for the monarch.

The spokesperson said: “Our checkout beeps are not off. They have just been turned down as our music and tannoy announcements have been switched off in stores.”

After news broke of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Morrisons wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away and would like to send our sincere condolences to The Royal Family.

“Her Majesty The Queen lived a life of extraordinary public service and we share the nation’s gratitude at this very difficult time.”

Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Lidl and Asda have become the latest retailers to confirm they will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

It comes after a raft of supermarkets and high street chains already confirmed closure plans for the day.

Morrisons said all its UK supermarkets will shut on Monday September 19, which will be a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

“All our supermarkets will be closed on Monday September 19 as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty,” a spokeswoman for the supermarket said.

“At 5pm our petrol filling stations will reopen.”

Elsewhere, pub chain Wetherspoons has also been forced to deny rumours that it had stopped machines from dispensing condoms out of respect for the Queen.

A post on social media claimed to show a sign in one of the chain's bathrooms saying that "no sheathes will be dispensed" until Wednesday September 21.