BIN collections in York will be cancelled on the day of the Queen's funeral (September 19).
City of York Council say that services will not be operating as usual on the Bank Holiday, as the authority joins the nation in commemorating the life of Her Majesty the Queen.
This includes changes to waste and recycling collections, which will not be taking place on Monday.
Collections which were due to take place on Monday, September 19 will instead be collected on:
Black bins: Tuesday, September 20
Recycling: Monday, October 3
Garden waste: Monday, October 3
If your normal collection date falls on Tuesday, September 20 black bin and recycling collections will still go ahead but garden waste won't be collected until Tuesday, October 4.
In addition to this, Hazel Court and Towthorpe tips will both be closed on Monday, September 19.
