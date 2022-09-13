A CRASH has taken place on a main road into York.
There are reports of a crashon the A1079 at Hull Road northbound at the junction with Elvington Lane.
Traffic is backing up along the road as a consequence and drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here