UPDATED 6.05PM: The road has now reopened.
THERE are reports of a crash close to a road junction just outside a York town.
There's been a crash in Usher Lane just outside Haxby on the outskirts of York close to the junction with Crossmoor Lane.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
