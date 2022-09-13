SPECIAL screenings of a film about the past of two historic North Yorkshire towns have been postponed – because they were scheduled for the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The York-based Yorkshire Film Archive has put together a 90-minute programme of archive film footage of Harrogate and Knaresborough.

It was due to be giving two screenings of the film at the Odeon in Harrogate on Monday.

These will no be shown on October 3 instead.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Film Archive said: “Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Film Society, and Harrogate Civic Society have taken the decision to postpone the two ‘Harrogate on Film’ screenings, which were scheduled to take place on 19th September, the date of the State Funeral.

“The screenings will now take place at 2:30pm and 7:30pm on Monday October 3, at the Odeon Cinema, East Parade, Harrogate. Ticket holders will be contacted by the Film Society with the option to obtain a refund if required.”

Tickets for both screenings had sold out. “but it is possible to join the waiting list in case of returns,” the spokesperson said. Email contact.harrogatefilmsociety@gmail.com for details.

The film was commissioned by the Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society, and consists of material specially curated from the Yorkshire Film Archive’s collection in York.

The footage includes amateur, professional and TV film – and aims to bring to life the people, places, major events, and everyday life of Harrogate and Knaresborough during the 20th century.

It includes unseen cine club productions - and news footage of the filming of ‘Agatha’, starring Dustin Hoffman, in the late 1970s.