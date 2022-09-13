Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has paid tribute to the Queen in Parliament.

Mr Hollinrake told the House we never truly appreciate what we have until it’s gone, and Queen Elizabeth was “no finer illustration” of this.

He continued: “She has been such a constant presence that, throughout the inevitable peaks and valleys of life, it seemed she would always be there —a golden thread woven through each of our lives.

“She has, though, always been there for us, as strong and steadfast as her beloved highlands: seemingly faultless—I am sure she would argue with that—and infallible, but accepting, understanding and forgiving of fallibility.

The MP added during the Saturday gathering: “The Queen was truly the best of us. She had an exceptional sense of public service, duty, responsibility and selflessness, combined with good humour, hope and optimism.

“She made us proud to be British, yet she was always humble, unassuming and deeply interested in everything and everyone around her. It was never about her.

“The finest tribute and greatest legacy that we could ever give is to follow her lead to be better versions of ourselves—more selfless, more charitable, more optimistic, more forgiving and less judgmental—in her memory.”