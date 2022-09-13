FUNERALS will still be going ahead in York on Bank Holiday Monday (September 19), the day of the Queen's funeral in London.

Martin Rowley, of Rowley and Sons in York, says he and other city funeral directors will be working as normal on the day, although many offices will be closed as a mark of respect.

Mr Rowley said: "York Crematorium is still open - City of York Council made that decision quite early on after the announcement of the Queen's death, and there are funerals booked for Monday which are going ahead and the funeral directors involved will facilitate those as normal.

"We had a funeral booked for Monday, but as soon as the Queen passed away the family decided they wanted to move it to another day and thankfully there was a date available.

"As a mark of respect to the Queen we will be observing the Bank Holiday - our office will be closed - but there will be people available to answer any calls as usual."

His comments follow an announcement made by the National Association of Funeral Directors on social media amid speculation that some funerals could be cancelled.

It read: "We've been asked if any other funerals will go ahead on Monday, September 19. Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date - led by the needs and wishes of the bereaved families involved.

"Most funeral services booked for September 19 will have been arranged many weeks ago, so funeral directors and cemeteries and crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one."

The statement led to anger on social media nationally, with one user writing: “Oh so it's fine. "We're not forcing them to change the date, just pressuring them into changing it. Also don't expect decent service if you do it on the 19th, we don't care!"

“Families should not be pressured in any way to reschedule, only if they choose to should they be,” added another.

It also follows news that a number of hospitals have been cancelled. NHS hospital in England have been asked to contact patients with appointments booked for Monday.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: "As with any bank holiday, NHS staff will work to ensure that urgent and emergency services, including urgent dental and GP appointments, are available - and patients will be contacted by their local trusts, if necessary, regarding their existing appointments.

"Covid vaccination services, particularly in care homes, are being asked to continue their work given the importance of protecting people ahead of winter and the public should access NHS services in the usual way, including through 111 online or 999 in an emergency."