Funerals scheduled for Monday the across the country have been cancelled ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

There is no official ruling to cancel events although the decision has been made to do so in some instances on Monday 19 September.

It won’t just be funerals affected, schools, supermarkets and GPs will also be closing as a mark of respect for Her Majesty as the UK grinds to a halt.

The National Association of Funeral Directors made an announcement on social media amid speculation.

It read: "We've been asked if any other funerals will go ahead on Monday 19th September. Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date - led by the needs & wishes of the bereaved families involved.

"Most funeral services booked for 19 September will have been arranged many weeks ago, so funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one."

1/2 We've been asked if any other #funerals will go ahead on Monday 19th September. Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date - led by the needs & wishes of the #bereaved families involved. — NAFD UK (@NAFD_UK) September 12, 2022

The statement led to anger on social media, with one user writing: “Oh so it's fine. "We're not forcing them to change the date, just pressuring them into changing it. Also don't expect decent service if you do it on the 19th, we don't care!"

“Families should not be pressured in any way to reschedule, only if they choose to should they be,” added another.

If follows speculation on social media with one user alleging: “No one can be buried (or cremated) on Monday 19th September except for the Queen.”

Another replied: "My family have had a funeral cancelled for that day. They’ve been told no funerals ever go ahead on a Bank Holiday".

Another social media user asked: “Cancelling funerals now? Terrible. Really, would the Queen have wanted that?”

NHS appointments cancelled for Queen's funeral

It follows news that a number of hospitals have been cancelled. NHS hospital in England have been asked to contact patients with appointments booked for Monday.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: "As with any bank holiday, NHS staff will work to ensure that urgent and emergency services, including urgent dental and GP appointments, are available - and patients will be contacted by their local trusts, if necessary, regarding their existing appointments.

"Covid vaccination services, particularly in care homes, are being asked to continue their work given the importance of protecting people ahead of winter and the public should access NHS services in the usual way, including through 111 online or 999 in an emergency."