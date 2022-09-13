TRANSPORT bosses have confirmed that extra rail services will run from York for people travelling to London to pay their respects to the Queen.

Additional trains are planned to run up until the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, September 19, which is a public holiday, due to the expected higher demand for services from tomorrow (September 14), when the public can attend the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Rail companies have emphasised, however, that the services are limited - particularly the additional night trains.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents the train companies, has told customers to check journey planners, such as Train Line, for the most up-to-date information on services.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: "The rail industry is doing all it can to ensure people can travel to pay their respects during the period of mourning.

"Where possible – we will be running some extra services and customers should check journey planners for the most up to date information.

“A very limited service will be operating through the night on some routes, people should check journey planners for details.”

Sir Peter Hendy CBE, chair of Network Rail, said: "The transport industry is working hard to help people pay their respects in London and across the United Kingdom.

"Please make sure you check before you travel as we expect the road and transport networks to be busy.

"For up-to-date travel information please check www.nationalrail.co.uk or your train operator’s website. For London travel information visit www.tfl.gov.uk.”

The Queen, who died on September 8, aged 96, will lie in state in Westminster Hall, London, for four full days before the funeral, which allows the public to view her coffin.

The RMT rail strikes which were planned to take place this week have been postponed out of respect for the Queen.