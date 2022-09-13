BRICKLAYERS, joiners and carpenters looking to build energy efficient homes of the future can now sign up to a free course being launched in York.

The new 10-week Skills Bootcamp in Zero Carbon Construction starts this month at York College with eco-developer Purehaus, and is the first of its kind in the UK.

Now York College and Purehaus are welcoming applications from qualified carpenters, joiners and bricklayers.

Kevin Pratt, director of Yorkshire-based Purehaus, said it was time the construction industry “rolled up its sleeves and got to work” on a long-term solution for the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “Carbon emissions from buildings account for 40 per cent of all UK carbon emissions - that's why Pure Haus have declared war on climate change.

“The need to provide the workforce with the practical skills to meet this challenge is essential for the construction industry.

“Our partnership with York College will give students the opportunity to touch, feel and build a small unit at Yorkshire’s first zero carbon workshop in Bradford.”

The Skills Bootcamp will also provide students with a grounding in the principals of Passivhaus – an international design standard which aims to ensure new and existing buildings are optimised for minimum energy consumption and a decarbonised national grid.

Mr Pratt said: “Another key component of the Skills Bootcamp will provide an understanding of retrofitting existing properties to ensure the UK’s existing housing stock is as energy efficient as possible. This is in addition to an insight into the design-led elements of building homes, which will protect our planet for future generations.

“Let’s roll our sleeves up, put our thinking caps on and get to work.”

Ash Stokes, head of curriculum, construction at York College, said: “If you have a qualification in carpentry, joinery or bricklaying, then you have the chance to learn from the experts at Purehaus, in the classroom and in a practical, working environment.

“The passion that Purehaus has in finding a long-term solution to the cost-of-living crisis, and reducing energy consumption will ensure a successful and highly-topical programme.”

The Skills Bootcamp in Zero Carbon Construction is now open for applications and begins on September 22.