York Museums Trust has confirmed that the Castle Museum will be closed for the day on Monday as a mark of respect to HM The Queen on the day of her funeral.

Both York Art Gallery and the Yorkshire Museum are normally closed on Monday anyway, and will be closed as usual.

However, Museum Gardens – scene of the recent gun salute to mark the Queen’s passing – will remain open on the day.

A spokesperson for the museums trust said: “The gardens are a space for reflection, and we felt it was important to keep them open for people.”

Lewis Outing

The gun salute in York Museum Gardens on Friday

York Civic Trust will be also be closing its museum - Georgian Fairfax House on Castlegate - to visitors for the day on Monday.

“It is our way of paying our respects to The Queen,” said chief executive Andrew Morrison.

“When she visited York she always included the city’s heritage on her itinerary. That did a lot for the city and meant a lot to the civic trust. So we felt closing Fairfax House for the day was the least we could so.”

Richard Doughty

The civic trust has also written to its patron, the Duchess of Kent, expressing condolences for the Queen’s death.

In the letter, addressed to the Duchess’ private secretary at St James’ Palace, civic trust chair Stephen Lusty said: “Her Majesty the Queen made eleven visits to York during her unparalleled lifetime of service to her country.

“Upon each occasion her itinerary included a celebration of an aspect of York’s heritage and civic life which the Civic Trust has dedicated its service to protect and enhance.

“The recognition Her Majesty bestowed upon the city’s heritage were proud moments for the people of York and of great motivational value to the Trust in its work.

“If you could please pass on our condolences to Her Royal Highness (the Duchess of Kent) we would be most grateful.”