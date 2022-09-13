A church has gained planning approval to allow people to stay permanently above a church hall in a York village.

City of York planners have allowed the change of use concerning More House in Main Street, Heslington.

A council report said: “The planning application describes the current use as a meeting hall, place of worship and temporary living accommodation for up to 12 people.

“The planning application is to change the use to a place of worship and temporary living accommodation for up to 3 people and permanent living accommodation for up to 6 people on the first and second floors.”

The Middlesborough Diocese sought the change explaining: “The temporary accommodation rooms have had a reduced requirement in recent years and the need for more permanent accommodation for users of the university has increased leading to the requirement to clarify the use as a HMO for the upper floors.”

The application involved no work on the building but Heslington Parish Council objected “due to the loss of amenity, noise and disturbance, caused by this additional multiple occupancy property, which may exceed the capacity of HMOs for the area. “

However, planning staff believed the proposed changes would not affect the building or the area and recommended approval.