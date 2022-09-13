The former York Buddhist Centre at 38 Gillygate can be converted into commercial use, city planners have decided.

Shakyapada Roberts of the Triratna Buddhist Community made the planning application following the recent relocation of the Buddhist centre to 17 Walmgate.

No external alterations to the Grade 2-listed Gillygate building, which dates back to the late 18th Century, was proposed.

Number 38 Gillygate is located between a café (number 40) and a shop, both of which come under the Class E commercial planning category, said a council report.

The premises are located with the Central Historic Core Conservation Area, in the city centre but outside the Primary Shopping area as defined by the draft local plan.

Class E allows uses including retail, café, restaurant, financial or professional services, and creche, and is complementary to the retail function of the wider city centre by encouraging footfall.

Officers concluded the changes from learning/non-residential/community use to commercial use “would have a positive impact on the vitality and viability of the city centre.”

They added: “Furthermore, there would be no material impact, considering the impact on designated heritage assets and there would be no unacceptable impact on amenity, which cannot be reasonably controlled through the use of planning conditions.”