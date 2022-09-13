Asda has issued a recall due to a potential health risk affecting one of its products.

The supermarket giant has recalled its Asda Plant Based Lemon Cheesecake because of undeclared walnuts and hazelnuts.

The cheesecakes have been recalled as a precaution as they could be a health risk for people with nut allergies.

The recall covers all use by date codes of the cheesecake. No other Asda products are known to be affected.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned anyone with a nut allergy not to eat the product.

The FSA said: “ASDA is recalling the above product from customers and they have contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to walnuts and/or hazelnuts (nuts), do not eat it.

“Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.