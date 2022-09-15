A YORK doctor, described by his colleagues as an "outstanding ambassador," has been nominated for a Community Pride award.

Dr Daniel Kimberling, who is medical director of Nimbuscare and GP partner at Haxby Group, has been nominated for the Person of the Year prize in this year's awards, organised by The Press.

He has been nominated for his work supporting the city's healthcare community - and his "relentless" drive to collaborate with medics and other health and care providers.

Daniel often works with teams at the hospital trust, GP practices and community services to get new initiatives up and running. He is responsible for the Children's Treatment Clinics, the Mulculoskeletal service, the waiting well service and the Covid recovery work across the city.

Yvonne Reay, who works with Daniel at Nimbuscare, said: "He is always trying to get people together to create new ways of working - all for the benefit of the people of York.

"He believes passionately that people are better cared for closer to home and has pioneered the new community care centre at Acomb Garth which will open its doors this month. What a fantastic achievement.

"Daniel's strength is that he works quietly and meticulously without fanfare and fuss - working at every level. He is extremely well liked and respected by all who meet him and work with him and he represents the very best of our healthcare community. He deserves to be recognised for his work."

Daniel has now been invited to attend the Community Pride awards ceremony held in York later this month.

The awards, which are run in partnership with City of York Council, feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.