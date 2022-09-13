BIN collections in part of North Yorkshire are being cancelled on the day of the Queen's funeral.
Hambleton District Council say that all bin collections across Hambleton will be affected by next week’s Bank Holiday for the funeral of Her Majesty, the Queen.
There will be no collections on Monday (September 19) and all collections will be one day late with Friday collections taking place on Saturday, September 24.
For further information on bin collection dates check out hambleton.gov.uk.
Will you be going to London for The Queen's funeral?
Next Monday, September 19, is the day of The Queen's funeral. Many people are expected to travel to London for the day. Will you and/ or your family be going to London that day? If not, will you be watching coverage of the funeral on television? Let us know here how you plan to spend the day...
