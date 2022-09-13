BIN collections in part of North Yorkshire are being cancelled on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Hambleton District Council say that all bin collections across Hambleton will be affected by next week’s Bank Holiday for the funeral of Her Majesty, the Queen.

There will be no collections on Monday (September 19) and all collections will be one day late with Friday collections taking place on Saturday, September 24.

For further information on bin collection dates check out hambleton.gov.uk.