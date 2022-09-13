YORK has been rated as one of the top staycation spots in the UK this autumn, according to new research.
The study, conducted by travel insurance experts Forbes Advisor, scored UK locations based on factors such as the cost of eating out, the average price of a local Airbnb and transport costs in and around each town or city.
It also analysed the number of attractions per 10,000 people to discover where offers the best experience for a staycation during the autumn time.
York was ranked in second place with its 'Staycation Score' of 92.8. At 32.73, the city offers the highest number of attractions per 10,000 people. It also scores well for the number of restaurants at 16.58 per 10,000 people. Taxi fares in the city are also relatively modest, costing an average of £2.20 per mile.
The research revealed that the historical city of Oxford offers the best experience, with a score of 93.6 out of 100. Visitors can enjoy a three-course meal for two that costs just £50 on average, Airbnb stays priced at an average of £116 per night, and a wide and varied selection of attractions – with local taxi fares priced at just £1.75 per mile.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here