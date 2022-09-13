The York CAMRA Beer & Cider Festival starts tomorrow (Wed) but drinkers are encouraged to be ‘respectful’.

The popular event returns to the Knavesmire after a pandemic-enforced break since 2019, which will see the serving of 500 different beers, 90 ciders, plus wine, mead and gin until Saturday.

York CAMRA says branch activity is suspended during the period of mourning, but the death of the Queen took place during the festival’s final stages of preparation and it was ‘not feasible’ to cancel.

Branch chairman Chris Tregellis told the Press the group ‘thought hard’ about cancelling the event out of respect for her Majesty but members agreed to proceed as advertised.

He added there would be some ‘toning down’ of noise, the event must be ‘respectful’ with people encouraged to recognise the Queen.

Some 91 handpulls and more than 300 gravity dispense casks have been erected on a stillage at the racecourse, creating one of the largest bars in the North.

A shuttle bus service will operate between the racecourse entrance and York Station.

