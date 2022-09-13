Yorkshire-based equestrian and country store, R&R Country celebrates its 25th birthday later this month.

The retailer, which began in 1997, specialises in equestrian products, country clothing, pet essentials and luxury homeware.

Over the years, R&R Country has grown to be one of Yorkshire’s leading equestrian and country stores.

In addition to having a store near Selby, it also has a branch at Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.

Stocking a huge range of products from country wear, gifts and homeware, to small pet and canine goodies, R&R Country says it has grown rapidly to become a one stop shop for everything and anything country, home and equestrian!

To mark its 25th birthday, the company will on Saturday September 24 launch what it calls “an exciting in-store event.” It runs until Sunday September 25.

Managing Director Sue Moxon said: “R&R Country turning 25 this year has been a real achievement and we wanted to celebrate the store’s birthday and involve all of our loyal customers with some great savings and exiting prizes for all.”

Sue continued: “It is a special birthday as R&R Country Selby was the founding store that was established in 1997.

“A lot has changed since the beginning. With stock expansion and continuous growth including the arrival of our new pet shop dedicated to all small animals.”

“After 25 years we have expanded to be more than just an equestrian store, we stock a huge array of products from country clothing, footwear and luxury home gifts, to name a few.”

To celebrate the occasion, customers that hold a loyalty scheme will get a £25 voucher when they shop in-store over the birthday weekend. This £25 voucher can then be redeemed on in-store purchases over £150 between September26 – December 25 2022.

Furthermore, R&R Country is also giving away 25 x £250 online vouchers. This competition will be live across its website and instore until Sunday September 25. The winners will be announced shortly after via email.

Shop Manager, Tina Addy, said: “The prizes up for grabs are really exciting, we cannot wait for the event. Customers will be able to enter the competition in both stores by signing up on the iPad near the till point. We also have the giveaway live online for those customer that are unfortunately not local to us.”

Tina added: “Whether you’re an equestrian fan, an outdoors enthusiast or a dog lover, we can guarantee R&R Country will have something for you – our birthday weekend is an event you will not want to miss.”

R&R Country's Selby store is based in Hemingbrough. It’s website has products and details at : https://bit.ly/3Qslnr9