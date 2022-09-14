A YORK-BASED firm, founded in the city almost 20 years ago, is to honour dedicated charity fundraisers at this year’s York Community Pride Awards - for the eighth time.

Pryers Solicitors is returning to support The Press’ Community Pride awards as the official sponsor for the Charity Fundraiser of the Year category.

The awards, which are run in partnership with City of York Council, feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

Carmel Walsh, partner at Pryers Solicitors, said: “As a York based firm, it is important that we support local business as well as the people that drive those businesses forward – in short, our local community.

"So, as in previous years, we are delighted to sponsor and present the Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award to another deserving winner.”

Last year, the winner of the Charity Fundraiser of the Year award Michael Lacy received his award from Carmel from Pryers during the ceremony at York Racecourse.

Michael was nominated for his work setting up Patch Amnesty to raise money for the mental health charity, MIND.

Having some left-over clothing patches from a project he was working on, he reached out to other friends with an interest in making 'Battle Jackets' to see if they would donate spare patches to him to sell at a music festival.

He said the response was "overwhelming", and Michael decided to keep going and push it more to see where it would go. He was building up to having a stall at Bloodstock 2020, a festival with capacity of 20,000, but this was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic.

Through Patch Amnesty, Michael raised £17,000 for the charity.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”