A YORK girl has decided off her own back to donate her hair to children that have lost theirs due to health problems.
Freya Walton, 9, will donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust - which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years old, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
"I don’t need all my hair, it will grow back. I want to help a child whose hair might not ever grow back," she said.
The Ralph and Sydney hair salon in York cut Freya’s hair and styled it for her.
Her mum, Melissa Walton, said: "All of Freya's family and friends are so incredibly proud of her for doing this amazing act."
Freya is also trying to raise money for other charities along the way. She has already raised £400, which will be split between York Against Cancer and Marie Curie.
Her donation page can be found at: https://bit.ly/3dcQGZl
