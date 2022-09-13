MEMBERS from a homeless charity in York have lived on rations for a week to raise money for refugees - while continuing to support rough sleepers in the city.

Six members of the HOPING street kitchen team have lived for one week on the basic rations given to Syrian refugees - while providing gourmet meals for York’s homeless

Together the team has raised £7,500 to help some of the world’s most disadvantaged and displaced men, women and children.

The national charity campaign was organised by Concern Worldwide UK. For the HOPING team, the rations included a one-week supply of exactly the same food as that provided to Syrian refugees in urban refugee camps in Jordan. The pack also included food coupons for additional rice and flour, which some refugees receive from other aid agencies.

While HOPING’s street kitchen clients enjoyed free exotic hot dishes made and served by volunteers each Sunday evening at King’s Manor, the six team members got by for a week on rice, lentils, flour, chick peas, beans and sardines.

The Ration Challenge 2022

Kathy Stevenson, one of the six members from HOPING that joined the challenge, said: "It’s amazing what you can do with flour and water.

"It was hard, but it was absolutely worth it. We had a fantastic team spirit, supported each other throughout and, thanks to the generosity of donors, raised funds and awareness to help bring emergency food, healthcare and life-saving support to the people who need it most.”

Meanwhile, Helen Meadows, another of the HOPING six, said: “Each week our focus is on helping people in need in York. That includes many refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, and the Ukraine. But hunger and need is a worldwide issue so it is good to have the chance to support others further afield too.

“We’ve been touched by the support we have received from the people of York, as well as from friends and family. It shows the extent to which people in our community really care.”

In total, the 2022 Ration Challenge has raised over £400,000 across the country. People can still donate via the website at: https://bit.ly/3eJCt6u

HOPING is a grass roots organisation run entirely by volunteers. Every pound donated goes directly to supporting the homeless and those in poverty in the city. Donations for HOPING York Street Kitchen can be made by contacting @HopingYork on Twitter or searching for the charity on Facebook at - Helping Other People In Need Group.

In June, former York Theatre Royal playwright in residence, Donald Freed, chose to support HOPING Street Kitchen as part of his 90th birthday celebrations over in California, USA. Instead of giving birthday gifts, Donald asked friends from across the film, theatre and literary world to each make donations to the York-based charity.