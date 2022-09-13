PLANS to open a new recruitment agency in the heart of York have been postponed after the death of the Queen.

The council-owned 29, Castlegate, a Grade II listed building next to Fairfax House, has lain empty since 2017 and was due to have a grand reopening tomorrow (September 14) with the Lord Mayor in attendance, but that has now been postponed due to the national period of mourning.

The building has seen many different uses since it was built around the 1840s. Home to both a solicitor and a baker, it was later used as a photographic gallery, and a young person’s centre.

After being empty for a number of years, repair and restoration work by City of York Council was completed in June 2022, and the building has now been let on a commercial lease to local recruiters WorkwithSchools, WorkwithYork and WorkwithYorkshire (brands of City of York Trading Ltd).

WorkwithYork, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYorkshire recruit temporary staff for the public sector, supply teachers and support staff for schools and nurseries, and permanent and temporary staff for Yorkshire organisations large and small. Profits from these City of York Trading Ltd businesses are used to pay dividends to City of York Council.

Karen Bull, MD, said: “Following the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and due to a national period of mourning, our official grand office opening will no longer be going ahead on Wednesday 14th September 2022.

"We are currently working with the Civic Party to plan for an alternative date and will forward an updated press release in due course.

"Moving to 29, Castlegate has been a fantastic opportunity for the business with a great high-street presence. It allows us to build a more direct and close relationship with the York community, helping local people with the right work opportunities which fit their needs and circumstances. Also, it’s the first time our whole team have had space to all work under the same roof.”

The original plan was for WorkwithYork, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYorkshire to host an official grand office opening with the Lord Mayor, Lady Mayoress and Town Crier in attendance, and it's still the plan to do this at a later date.