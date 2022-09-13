A 100-MILE charity bike ride from Leeds to York Minster and back has helped to raise more than £5,500 for charity.
On Sunday (September 11), the BAK Foundation hosted its annual charity bike ride, where 20 riders proceeded on route from the charity's head office in Pudsey to the York Minster and back - all in aid of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Mind Leeds.
The children's hospice in Huddersfield specializes in support for children and families with life limiting conditions.
A spokesperson for BAK said: "They have been our chosen charity of the year. Prior to undertaking our cycling event we had already raised £5,718 for them this year."
Leeds Mind provide support for people struggling with mental health, grief and trauma across Leeds and the surrounding areas.
"Saturday (September 10) was World Suicide Prevention Day, so we felt that it was fitting for us to raise funds for a local mental health charity," the spokesperson added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here