Yorkshire bus operator Transdev has announced its service arrangements for Monday- the date of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral.
The day, which the government has confirmed will be a Bank Holiday, and the country's final day of the current period of national mourning.
Bus operator Transdev, whose Yorkshire network includes services run by Team Pennine, The Keighley Bus Company, Flyer, The Harrogate Bus Company, Cityzap, York & Country and Coastliner, will provide a Sunday service on this day.
Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “We have carefully considered the needs of our customers, many of whom will want to be with family on this day, along with our colleagues who will also wish to commemorate Her Majesty’s reign.
“A Sunday timetable will be in operation throughout our Yorkshire network on Monday, 19 September 2022. Normal weekday timetables will resume the following day, Tuesday 20 September.”
Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September, electronic destination displays on Transdev buses have carried the simple message “Thank You, Ma’am” in recognition of the Monarch’s 70 years of service to the nation.
Full details of all Transdev bus routes and tickets are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk and on the free to download Transdev Go mobile app.
