Several supermarket chains and high street retailers have announced that they will be closed next Monday due to the Queen’s funeral.

Sainsbury’s has followed Aldi as the latest retailer to announce that it will keep its store shut on the day.

Primark and John Lewis also confirmed closure plans earlier on Monday.

Sainsbury’s will close on Queen’s funeral

Sainsbury’s has said it will shut its main supermarkets and Argos shops, however, convenience shops and petrol filling stations will remain open during the evening.

READ MORE: What is lying in state? How and when to visit the Queen’s coffin following her passing

A spokeswoman for the retailers said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

“This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

“We thank our customers for their understanding.”

In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

Thank you to everyone for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/V5RiQwYdEC — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) September 12, 2022

Aldi and Lidl to close for Queen’s funeral bank holiday

Aldi also confirmed it will close all its stores for the day.

On Twitter, the company said: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday, September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Supermarket rival Lidl also tweeted its decision to close stores on Monday, writing: “In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“Thank you to everyone for your understanding.”

Tesco stores to close during Queen’s funeral

Larger Tesco stores are to close for the day, with convenience stores opening from 5pm. Stores in central London and Windsor will remain open to allow those attending the funeral to get what they need.

Online orders from Tesco will not be fulfilled on this day.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her unwavering service. On Monday 19th September, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5pm.”

Primark confirmed it will shut all its 191 high street stores next Monday.

The fashion chain said its stores will reopen for normal hours the following day.

A Primark spokeswoman said: “Our stores, depots and head office in the UK will be closed on Monday, September 19 to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.”

John Lewis to close for Queen’s funeral bank holiday

The Queen's life in pictures

John Lewis will also shut all its stores as a mark of respect.

Parent business The John Lewis Partnership said it will shut John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets all day for the funeral.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

It added there may be “a very limited number of Waitrose stores” near to the route of the funeral procession which will remain open to serve members of the public nearby.

It stressed these shops would close during the funeral itself.

Poundland closed on Queen’s funeral

Poundland said all its 770 UK stores will close for the whole day, and staff scheduled to work on September 19 will receive their pay in full.

“We know how important it will be that colleagues have the opportunity to pay their respects next Monday, as the country comes together to honour and celebrate the life of the Queen,” Poundland said.

B&Q is another retailer choosing to shut its doors to honour the Queen’s funeral.

A B&Q spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect for the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday 19 September. Our click and collect and home delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.”

Will all shops be closed on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday?





Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The Government guidance is: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”