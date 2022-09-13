THREE craft workers from a village near York have looked back on "fond memories" of meeting Queen Elizabeth II and the help she gave in getting them "back on track."

Fangfoss crafts people, Gerry Grant, from Fangfoss pottery, Harry Postill, from Harry’s beds and Tony Dew, from the Rocking Horse Shop, all met the Queen in July 2002 when Her Majesty was attending a Country Fair at Beverley Racecourse, as part of her Golden Jubilee Tour.

The Parish Councils of East Yorkshire had been asked to send representatives involved in community events to put on a display stand. Fangfoss organises a large festival called Fangfest every year, which attracts visitors from all over the county and beyond. So, the organisers of Fangfest - Harry, Tony and Gerry were asked if they would like to go and demonstrate their work to the Queen.

The trio put on a working stand – Gerry demonstrating pots on the wheel, Tony carving a rocking horse and Harry turning spindles.

Gerry Grant, Harry Postill and Tony Dew met the Queen in 2002

Gerry said: "It had been a difficult year trading wise for all three crafts workers. In 2002 the country was gripped with an outbreak of foot and mouth disease and people were encouraged not to travel into the countryside.

"Tourism was hit and shops that were supplied with their goods began to dry up. How things changed after the encounter with the Queen. She was introduced to us by the Lord Lieutenant of East Yorkshire and spent several minutes talking to us about our work.

"She was genuinely interested in what we were doing – especially when I told her that I had set up the pottery in her Silver Jubilee Year."

The event was televised and was shown on the lunch time news and in the evening, with Harry being interviewed. Pictures of the trio also appeared in newspapers and magazines.

Gerry added: "It literally changed all of our fortunes overnight. Harry had people wanting to buy the bed that the Queen looked at the next day and sales soared for my water features. There was also an increase in demand for Tony’s rocking horses.

"As the day ended all three of us were on a high – we couldn’t believe what had happened. We still talk about it now and it is engraved deep in our memories.

"What a day, what a lovely person - and thank you."

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am. On Saturday (September 10), King Charles III confirmed that the day of the funeral will be a bank holiday.

Schools will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which will allow youngsters to watch the televised service and pay their respects.