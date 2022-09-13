THIEVES struck, stealing a moped in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a moped from Lowfields in Eastfield, Scarborough.

Officers say a red Honda moped was stolen between the hours of 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 6 and 5.20am on Wednesday (September 7).

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokesman said: "In particular, officers are appealing for witnesses that may have seen or heard a moped in the area of The Dell at around 4.30am.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email megan.campbell1@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Megan Campbell.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220160229.