The supermarket chain Aldi has announced that all of its UK stores will be shut on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19, which has been declared a bank holiday.

Shops and businesses would have the choice to close or be open for reduced hours on the day, whilst banks would be shut.

In a post on their social media Aldi wrote: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday 19th September to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen."

National minute's silence to be held for Queen

Before the Queen's funeral a national minute's silence will be held at 8pm on Sunday, September 18 to allow people to remember the Queen.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman announced the minute's silence saying: “At 8pm on Sunday 18 September, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

“The silence can be marked privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils.

“We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection. And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time.

“The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time.”