LAUREN WINFIELD-HILL has emphasised that she is “in a really good place” amidst what she believes is the best form of her career.

Winfield-Hill, who was born in York, is enjoying a mightily impressive summer with the bat and behind the stumps, scoring 763 runs from 17 matches in all cricket, adding nine catches and 10 stumpings.

The Northern Diamonds star has already secured silverware, winning the women’s Hundred title with the Oval Invincibles at the start of the month.

Now she is aiming for more success at Lord’s, with the Diamonds on course to reach the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy having won five games from five so far in that competition.

“I’m in a really good place and am enjoying my cricket. I feel like I’ve been in form all summer,” noted Winfield-Hill.

“People were saying that I was playing well during the Hundred and seemed surprised with how I was going.

“But I was like, ‘I’ve played like this all summer, it’s just not got the headlines’. I’ve played like that for the Diamonds and England A.

“I’ve just continued with the same processes and mindset every single game.

“I’ve chilled out a bit more. I’ve probably trained less than I ever have but have trained smarter and have taken a little bit of pressure off myself.”

She continued: “It’s all come on the back of a huge meltdown when I came back from the World Cup.

“I basically had a massive mental breakdown and couldn’t deal with life, cricket, anything.

“It’s one of those things where I reached a really bad place, which started the journey to a healthy and happy place.

“That’s certainly how I feel now. I don’t feel like I’ve played any better than this in my whole career.

“The headspace I’m in is the best mindset I’ve ever had. If I’m playing positively and getting out to my strengths, that’s okay with me.”