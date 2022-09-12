A MAN has died and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a crash near Scarborough last night (September 11).

A spokesman for the force said: "A member of the public contacted police shortly before 10.20pm on Sunday to report a collision between Slipho and Harwood Dale.

"A black 54 plate Range Rover had left Reasty Road which is also known as Reasty Hill.

"The vehicle was located by emergency services at the bottom of a steep embankment.

"Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 38-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the Range Rover driving in the area beforehand, or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

Anyone with dash camera footage is asked to save their footage for officers to review in due course.

You can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Peters or alternatively email nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference 12220163174.