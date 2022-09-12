POLICE officers have launched an appeal after a man was found dead at his home in York.

North Yorkshire Police are trying to locate any family members of Dennis Stephen Patton.

Mr Patton, who lived in York, was sadly found dead at his home address in August. He was 67.

A spokesperson for the force said: "From enquiries, we are aware he may have two daughters who live in the Cleveland area.

"We ask that any family members email the Coroner's Office at coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk"