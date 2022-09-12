A FIREWORKS display and light show in a York village, which wowed visitors last year, is back by popular demand.

The Autumn Lights event has taken place for the past two years at Elvington Airfield on the outskirts of the city and will be happening again on Saturday, November 26 this year at the same venue.

Featuring what organisers say is York’s biggest ever firework display, glowing roaming entertainers, street food and drink, a 'glow drummer show' and a fun fair, it’s expected to be a visual delight, with something for all ages to enjoy.

The event will feature a fun fair

Gates open at 4.30pm with the event running until 9pm.

Entertainer Ryan Swain will be the compare and dj for the night with party band Huge and Spark! Drummers providing the music.

Previous events have been drive-ins because of Covid-19 restrictions, but this year organisers say it will be more of a traditional show without the drive-in element.

Oliver Webb, from organisers Collective Events, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing back this unique and exciting event to York.

"Autumn Lights was one of the biggest firework events to take place in 2020 & 2021.

"This year we are going all out with some amazing stage entertainment and two major firework displays.

"Tickets are selling fast and will sell out so grab yours soon.

People are being asked to arrive early, gates will open at 4.30pm to allow for ease of access and reduce congestion to a minimum.

No alcohol can be brought onto or consumed on site.

Tickets are available to purchase at autumnlights.co.uk

The Autumn Lights event will be back at Elvington. Picture: MilnerCreative