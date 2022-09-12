Plans have finally been submitted for a purpose-built children’s activity centre near York.

Children’s charity The Island has applied to build the scheme on an eight-acre site off New Lane in Huntington.

The charity, which has provided mentoring and support for over 3,000 young people in the city, first unveiled its ambitious project to the Press in February.

It then exhibited its proposals and says the plans won support during its public consultation process.

The site was previously home to the Bradley’s Farm Shop, which was sold with a guide price of £1 million following the owner’s retirement after 10 years successfully running the business.

The Island, formed in 2007, currently uses a temporary facility in Shipton Road but wants to relocate to a ‘fit-for-purpose’ centre to help more vulnerable young people, as well as share its space with other charities and allow more community use.

It says a current lack of physical space and resources is resulting in young people missing out

The submitted plans have been designed with help from children in workshop sessions, plus the wider community.

The main building would include flexible spaces for many activities, including the arts, sports, music and a recording studio, plus a café, therapy, tutoring and health advisory room.

An outdoor landscaped recreational area includes a woodland, a wildflower meadow, a pond and wetland, parkland and sporting facilities, and a working garden for growing and planting.

Each area is designed to boost play, discovery, restoration and personal development.

The charity says public feedback was “overwhelmingly positive” with local residents and others welcoming the proposed activities, outdoor green spaces, enhanced volunteering and focus on sustainability in the building design. Suggestions for extra activities have been taken on board.

Nigel Poulton, CEO of The Island, said: “We were very excited to welcome the community to participate in our public consultation over the plans for a new purpose-built space for young people.

Nigel Poulton MBE, CEO of The Island

“The feedback from the public consultation was extremely encouraging and we were particularly pleased that families who use The Island shared our excitement to deliver a purpose-built centre and fulfil our aim to create a safe, inspirational environment for children and young people.

“This new facility will enable us to offer more services and learning skills to children in York, as well as partner with other community groups and local charities”.

The project team includes Vincent & Brown, O’Neill Associates, Aspect4, Re-form landscape architects and Royal Pilgrim Communications.

The planning application can be viewed on City of York Council’s planning portal with the reference: 22/01733/FULM. Details can also be found on The Island’s website: https://www.theislandyork.org/consultation

A decision on the planning application is expected in the coming months.