A MAN has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car on a major road in North Yorkshire.

The collision happened at around 2.10pm on Sunday (September 11) on the A170 Cliff Road in Sinnington, Ryedale.

A white Triumph motorcycle and a Kia Ceed car were involved- in the crash. The vehicles were travelling in a queue of traffic when the collision occurred.

"Sadly the 80-year-old man who was riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at scene," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Police officers are appealing for witness who saw either vehicle prior to, and at the time of the collision.

Officers are also asking anyone with dash camera footage that may have captured either vehicle and/ or the collision save the footage and get in touch.

Please email Julie.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Julie Brown.

Quote North Yorkshire Police incident number 12220162881 when passing on details that could assist the investigation.