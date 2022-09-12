A national minute's silence will be held nationwide on Sunday (September 18) to remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years on the throne.

This minute's silence will take place at 8pm, a day before her funeral is scheduled.

Members of the public have been invited to observe a one-minute silence at this time to reflect on and remember the Queen.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Prime Minister's official spokesman announced the minute's silence saying: “At 8pm on Sunday 18 September, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The silence can be marked privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils.

“We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection. And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time.

“The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time.”

The minute's silence will be just one act out of many that have been organised to pay respect to the monarch, which will include a vigil being held in Scotland today (Monday, September 12).

People will also have the chance to view the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall during the mourning period, which will be open for 24 hours a day.

It has been reported that queues for this could take up to 12 hours, and the Rail Delivery Group has already warned travellers to allow extra time to get to London as services will be very busy.