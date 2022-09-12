A man has told how he encountered the Queen's driving skills first hand - when his pet dog ran in front of her car forcing her to brake and swerve.

George Davidson, 51, was walking through Windsor Great Park in the early 2000s, when his Jack Russell terrier George scarpered off.

The little dog darted in front of a Range Rover - stopping directly in its path, forcing the driver to slam on the brakes and swerve.

George looked up to see the Queen behind the wheel, and gave her an apologetic wave to the unphazed royal.

The marketing consultant from York said: "It was a sunny Sunday morning and as the car stopped I saw the familiar headscarf and spectacles.

"Straight away I knew it was her.

"I just said 'oh my God, it's the Queen'.

"It was just a 'did that just happen?’ sort of thing.

"I already loved the Queen, but this really reinforced that and made me feel very warm because it was human."

George said cars would often pass through the park and he would peer in and see if it was a royal, but usually it was just a "woodman or a lumberjack".

After his dog's close encounter, a crowd quickly formed before she drove off, George said.

"Everyone was buzzing saying 'that was the Queen!'," he said.

"I was struck by the feeling. I think everyone felt really uplifted."