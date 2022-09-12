UPDATED 1.25PM: The accident has been cleared and restrictions have now been lifted lifted on A64 both ways around The Snooty Fox. Traffic has returned to normal.

THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.

There's been a crash on the A64 at Sherburn near Malton in Ryedale.

The crash is on the eastbound carriageway around The Snooty Fox pub and there are restrictions in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible as traffic is already starting to build up.