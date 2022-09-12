A BIKE thief has struck in a popular York suburb.

Police in York are investigating the theft of a woman’s black and blue Cube mountain bike following a burglary in the Beckfield Lane area of Acomb.

The force say that the bike, which has distinctive florescent pink grips, was taken during the early hours of Tuesday, September 6.

A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for anyone who has information about the stolen bike to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, we need to hear from anyone in the Green Lane area of Acomb.

"This is where the bike was last seen."

A 24-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

If you can help, please email rebecca.hebblethwaite@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Hebblethwaite.

Please quote reference number 12220159457 when providing details.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make a report online.