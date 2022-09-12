A YORK man, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, took a leap of faith as he participated in a charity skydive to raise money to help others.

Liam Thorley took part in a skydive for the first time at Bridlington Airfield on Saturday September 10 - and has already raised more than £1,500 for national learning disability charity, Hft.

He said his "wonderful friends and family members" were out on the day to support him.

Liam, 34, said: "It was the most best and greatest experience of my life. I wish I could do it all over again.

"I believe all people with any sort of disability are God-gifted people who deserve the best life they can possibly get."

Liam said all of his friends and family knew he was taking on the challenge for a good cause as they believe the same as he does - "that everyone deserves as much of a good life as one another."

Liam has worked for Bellway Homes for 18 years where he started off as a bricklayer before, in 2017, being promoted to traffic management banks man - which he said is the "best role" he could ever get.

Liam is a member of a friendship and relationship service for adults with learning disabilities and/or autism run by Hft, known as Luv2meetU. For many people with a learning disability, feeling disconnected from society is a longstanding experience, with a third reporting they did not feel part of their local community, and almost half saying the pandemic had exacerbated their feelings of loneliness, according to a report from Hft entitled 'Lockdown on Loneliness'.

Liam added: “What I have gained from being a member of Luv2meetU is making new friends, getting out there, finding great adventures, and getting the best life a man of my age could ever wish to have as I deserve it.

"Someday I even hope to meet a nice lady to join me on my adventures."

If you would like to support Liam as he continues to raise money for Hft, visit his donation page at: https://bit.ly/3eB8vkZ

Hft is a national charity that supports more than 2,200 adults with learning disabilities across England and Wales. Services range from residential care to supporting people to live independently in their own homes – from a few hours a week to 24 hours a day. The charity also helps people with learning disabilities to take part in daily activities, make friends and develop relationships and to find work.

Established in 1962, Hft is funded in two ways - through local authorities, who fund vital support services, but also through donors, supporters and volunteers who enable the team to find new ways to help more people to thrive rather than just get by.