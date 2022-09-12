A PART of York's Rowntree history is set to get a whole new lease of life.

Developers at York’s historic Cocoa Works - the former Nestle factory in Haxby Road - want to turn a derelict former library into a community hub.

Latimer Developments has submitted revised plans concerning the former Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library on Haxby Road for which it gained approval to redevelop last August.

Their latest scheme features two extra openings instead of one, with other ‘minor’ design changes, following the appointment of Birminghan-based Weedon as project architects.

The library opened in 1927 in memory of Joseph Rowntree, and remains empty, with the wider site, currently being developed for 258 apartments.

Last August City of York Council approved a scheme for the 1ha site incorporating the Grade 2-listed library and related frontage to convert the library into a business centre with meeting rooms and small office cubicles, toilets, kitchenette, parcel store and a concierge.

A single storey building to its rear would be demolished and replaced with a similarly-sized contemporary glasshouse featuring study and co-working space.

The latest plans see a similar proposed use and glasshouse as approved, with a revised interior making use of dividing features within the former library such as structural columns and projecting bookcases creating a series of private workstations / booths.

The main foyer and the wings on each side would be used as study / meeting rooms and the first floor would provide a storage area but a parcel lift has been removed. The concierge has been loved to the proposed extension so it can be accessed from the main boulevard and to avoid the disability access issues associated with the stepped entrance to the listed building.

The Cocoa Tree feature now occupies a central location within the extension and two more opening are proposed at the library rear to connect the related functions of the building. Remodelling the interior will also ease access, the application also said.

Outside, a glazed apex will now run along the extension, along with a central atrium for the Cocoa Tree. Bi-fold doors have also been incorporated so internal uses can spill onto the outside.

But overall, the design concept of the pavilion remains unchanged from the approved scheme.

The landscaping retains its ‘core principles,’ with high quality paving, a large lawn and a child’s play area associated with a small woodland along Haxby Road frontage.

The application said the Council’s conservation officer considered the scheme “to offer a sensitive reuse of the Memorial Library”. The new pavilion and extension would also “respect the setting of the listed building” nor challenge the factory buildings and the library.

It also said: “Due to the location, design and use of the pavilion building, it is anticipated it will encourage more active use and interaction with the garden and play areas onsite. It will consequently provide a local amenity with health, well-being and recreational benefits.”