THEFTS valued at £57,000 have taken place in a York village - and police have launched an appeal for information.
The incidents occurred along the B1222 at Naburn between 1am and 3am on Tuesday September 6.
A white vehicle and a black pick-up truck were seen driving along Howden Lane in Naburn and they could have been involved in the crime, North Yorkshire Police said.
Any information in relation to this, please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101 quoting incident number: 12220159980.
If you would prefer to remain anonymously, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or make an online report.
