A SINGER songwriter from York is set to hold a series of Christmas concerts at an historic venue in the heart of the city.

York singer Alistair Griffin has announced that tickets are on sale for his Big Christmas Concerts in York this December.

The singer who recently scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with BeeGee Robin Gibb says he's delighted to be adding another date to his Christmas extravaganza at St Michael Le Belfrey Church with three shows taking place on December 9, 10 and 17.

The Big Christmas Concert, which has run for 4 years at St Michael Le Belfrey, promises the ultimate Christmas music show in York with a mix of classic Christmas pop, traditional carols, a brass band and sing along Christmas favourites from the Pogues to Wizard and Slade.

Commenting on the shows growing popularity, Alistair said: " I think our show is a little bit different to the traditional Christmas offerings of panto and carol concerts. People can enjoy all Christmas music from traditional carols to the Fairytale of New York, we even have a brass band accompanying us."

Alistair Griffin

This year there's also the opportunity for concert goers to show off their best Christmas attire with prizes for the best Christmas jumper and best festive outfit.

Alistair hopes for a more straightforward set of shows after 2 years of covid affected Christmases.

"Live events took a hit the last two years, but we managed to sell out all of last years concerts so we've added another date this year. We all know the cost of everything is going up but I want to keep prices within reach for as many as possible so we're sticking with 2020 prices."

Since being discovered on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, Alistair has gained a reputation for writing anthems to accompany TV's big sporting moments, from Just Drive for Sky Sports' Formula One coverage to The Road for Le Grand Depart for the Tour de France in 2014.

He found a musical mentor in Robin Gibb - who was one of the Fame Academy judges - and the North Yorkshire singer-songwriter has released a collection of songs, both digitally and on CD, to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Robin’s death.

You can get your tickets for the Christmas shows here.