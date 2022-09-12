A POPULAR children’s attraction near York is launching an experience Van Gogh would have been proud of.

With the sunflower season now reaching its height, the award-winning William’s Den family tourist attraction in East Yorkshire is launching its stunning Sunflower Experience.

William’s Den, in North Cave, is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver.

The family attraction opened its doors again for the summer this year after a challenging two years because of the global pandemic.

This experience is one of the highlights of William’s Den’s fifth anniversary year.

Brand-new attractions this year have included a mouth-watering homemade ice cream parlour and a well-designed beach area, while planning permission has been granted for a camping site, which is now open.

Tor, who has created William’s Den with her husband Christian on their farm, said: “Our Sunflower Experience is the ultimate seasonal day out. It’s the perfect opportunity to see the wonder of our sunflowers in full bloom and capture the memories at one of our photo opportunities around the site.

“Best of all, you can pick your own bunch to take home with you. When our sunflowers are at their best, they create the perfect backdrop for amazing photos and, of course, picking the sunflowers to take home, brightens everyone’s day.

“Sunflowers have always been iconic, with the enduring popularity of Van Gogh’s classic Sunflowers painting making that point perfectly. We are very proud of our sunflowers and we love sharing them with our visitors,” said Tor. “Judging by the very positive comments we receive in person and in platforms like TripAdvisor, our visitors love them too.”

William's Sunflowers Experience begins on Friday, September 16 and is open on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays from 11am to 5pm until October 2.

Tickets cost £6 per person, with reduced prices for children ages between one and three (£2 for two sunflowers) and babies free. Meanwhile a combination ticket with adventure play for off-peak times starts at £8.95 for adults.

Tor said: “We can’t wait for our sunflower season to start and are very excited about our very first Sunset Sunflower Event on Saturday, September 24. This begins at 6pm and includes five sunflower stems to take away, music by acclaimed Live DJ Johnny B, a free cocktail, food, ice cream, marshmallow toasting and much, much more. Tickets are £15.”

“Our Sunflower Experience will be followed by William’s Pumpkin Experience, which is launched on Friday, October 7. More details on that will follow shortly, so watch this space.

