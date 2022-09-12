Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 earlier this week and the British public can't help but ask what will happen to her beloved Corgis.

Her death brought an end to the longest reign in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

Her eldest son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales has ascended to the throne following a historic Accession ceremony on Saturday.

Meanwhile, her second eldest son, Andrew, the Duke of York will be taking over the care of the three corgis Her Majesty left behind.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

What will happen to the corgis now the Queen has died?





Over her life, the Queen famously owned at least one of the short herding dogs, owning more than 30 during her reign.

Her adoration for the breed made them iconic in Buckingham Palace and the Royal Family.

In 2015, it was reported that the monarch did not want to have any more of the dogs because “she didn’t want to leave any young dog behind. She wanted to put an end to it”.

However, the Royal Household welcomed back the canines in 2021 when her husband Prince Philip was hospitalised and she was given two puppies, which she named Fergus and Muick.

Fergus was named after an uncle she never knew - her mother's brother - Fergus Bowes-Lyon- who was tragically killed in World War I in 1915.

Meanwhile, Muick was named after one of the Queen’s favourite spots near her private summer home of Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Sadly Fergus died just two months later of a heart defect.

How many dogs did the Queen have?





What will happen to the corgis?

Prince Andrew and her granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie gifted the Queen a new puppy in June on what would have been her husband's 100th birthday.

The Queen also owned a cocker spaniel and a dorgi ( which is a cross between a corgi and dachshund which the monarch is credited with creating).

At her death, the Queen left behind four dogs: Muick, Candy, Lissy and Sandy.

Who will look after the corgis now that the Queen has died?





It is understood that Andrew and his daughters promised to take care of them if she died after they gifted her the two dogs.

Over recent months, it has also been reported that Andrew and Beatrice have been taking the dogs' walks.

It is likely that Candy, the Dorgi, will join them since they are used to her company or she could go to a member of the Queen's staff.

However, it remains unclear who will take cocker spaniel gun dog Lissy who is named after the Queen and currently lives with her trainer Ian Openshaw.