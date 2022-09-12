A REPORT from a concerned resident in a North Yorkshire town has led to the jailing of two Class A drug dealers.

Richard Andrew Alleyne, aged 34, of Fearnville Road, Leeds, and Kyah Dalby, aged 26, of The Crescent, Bridlington, were both sentenced to four years imprisonment at York Crown Court on Friday (September 9).

They had pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The men came to the police’s attention on the afternoon of Tuesday February 18 2020 after a grey Audi A3 car with a private registration plate had been spotted by a resident in another part of Scarborough.

The caller had noticed a group of men standing around it which raised suspicions after Alleyne and Dalby had booked into a nearby hotel together.

Both were seen to get in the vehicle before it left the area.

Alleyne, who was wanted for other matters at the time, was later spotted by an eagle-eyed plain clothed officer in Scarborough Town Centre before getting back into the Audi.

Officers in an unmarked police car carried out an area search and were able to quickly locate the car from the detailed description given in the report made to the Force Control Room on 101.

The vehicle was stopped in Castle Road and Alleyne was arrested from the rear passenger seat where a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine was recovered.

Cash and digital weighing scales were recovered from the hotel room the defendant was staying in.

Dalby was subsequently arrested as part of a detailed investigation which included vehicle and property searches and examinations of mobile phones and other digital devices.

Both men were later charged with the offences to which they pleaded guilty.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, of the Operation Expedite Proactive Team, said: “It is satisfying that Alleyne and Dalby have been sent to prison for a significant period for these serious offences.

“We cannot allow those involved in the sale of extremely harmful Class A drugs to operate in our area. These illegal and addictive substances ruin lives and can kill in an instant.”

DC Temple added: “I have nothing but praise for the person who called the police to report their suspicions.

“It shows how quickly information can be acted upon and set in motion a lengthy investigation that resulted in a successful outcome at court.

“Whether this is done directly to the police or anonymously through Crimestoppers, everyone can play a part in tackling crime in their neighbourhood.

“Trust your instincts about suspicious activity and please don’t hesitate to make a report.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.