A DATE has been set for the funeral of a York man who died after a disturbance at a city jeweller's.

Sam Diatta's funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, September 24 at St Michael le Belfrey church next to York Minster.

St Michael le Belfrey

Friends and family will be paying tribute to 39-year-old Sam during the service which will be live streamed.

Last month about 50 of Sam's family and friends gathered on the steps of York Minster for just over half an hour listening to music and sharing stories of Sam, from York, who tragically died in a disturbance at Mappin and Webb jewellers in Coney Street in York city centre on July 26.

Sam's friend Gary Everet was one of those who gave a speech at the time.

He recalled a time Sam made headlines in The Press when, as a 20-year-old, he dived in to the River Ouse in York to rescue a 24-year-old woman who plunged in to the River Ouse at Esplanade Court, near Marygate.

They were out for a drink in the former Bay Horse pub in Marygate - now Roots restaurant- with friends and were part of a group of people involved in the rescue.

He said at the time: "When we heard a girl had gone in the river Sam was down there like a rocket and he jumped straight in without a thought for his own safety he was just happy to have made a difference and to have saved that girl's life."

The event ended with a special ringing of the Minster bells in Sam's memory.

A medical investigation is being conducted into the cause of Sam's death.

Four men, who were initially arrested in connection with the report, have been interviewed and re-released on bail pending the results of police and medical investigations.

Sam's sister, Teba said: "We don't know why he went into the jeweller's, but it was my mum's birthday two days later and we'd like to think he'd gone in there to buy something for her."

Sam spent the first nine years of his life living on Leeman Road and attended St Barnabas church and school.

When the family moved to Acomb, Sam attended Poppleton Road primary school for two years, before heading to Manor CE school, where he was a popular face in his year group. He belonged to Lidgett Grove church cubs and Scouts and enjoyed camping and many of those at the gathering last night remembered Sam growing up in York.

As The Press reported at the time of the incident in July, North Yorkshire Police officers received several reports of a disturbance at the store and upon arrival a man was being restrained by a member of the shop staff and members of the public.

Unfortunately Sam began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 6.40pm.

Anyone who witnessed the Mappin and Webb incident and has not yet come forward is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Major Incident Team. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 405 of July 26.