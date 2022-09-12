A MYSTERY knitter has paid a touching tribute to the Queen in a popular part of York.

Retired teacher Anne Crawford, 70, of South Bank in York, spotted the post box topper featuring the Queen and her corgis in Bishopthorpe Road in York.

The city is still coming to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Anne said: "A touching tribute to her late Majesty has been left on a post box on Bishy Rd. Many thanks to the mystery and very thoughtful knitter."

